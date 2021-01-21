Virginia Quesenberry Donelson

Virginia Quesenberry Donelson, of Pulaski, passed away due to heart related issues on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at the age of 92. She was born in Pulaski County and was the daughter of the late James Emmett Quesenberry and Amanda Mitchell Quesenberry. She was also preceded in death by her son, Emory E Donelson, III, of Richmond, VA; sisters, Rose Hite, Betty Horton, Edith Clifton, Alma Huff, Velta Webb and Emma Hilton, along with a brother, Arnold Quesenberry.

Surviving are daughter Darlene J. Donelson and her son’s children Emory Ellsworth, IV, Abigail Leigh and Matthew Raymond.

In addition to her career as a devoted mother, she worked for the Central Intelligence Agency followed later by the Gas Appliance Manufacturing Association until her retirement in 1988. After retirement, she moved from Northern Virginia to her hometown of Pulaski, VA. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church located in Pulaski since moving to the area. She volunteered at Daily Bread and then for many years, at LewisGale Hospital Pulaski.

Funeral services will be provided by Stevens Funeral Home in Pulaski, VA. She is interred at Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, VA. In lien of flowers donations may be sent to the First United Methodist Church of Pulaski designated for “the local area needy” and/or Johns Hopkins Medicine-The Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center in Baltimore, MD.

Written by: Editor on January 21, 2021.

Comments

comments