VDOT pre-treating roads; drivers urged to plan travel around forecasted event

SALEM – With winter weather anticipated to impact portions of southwest Virginia tonight and Friday, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is mobilizing to plow and treat roads.

VDOT suggests drivers plan travel around the forecasted weather event, as slick roads and rapidly changing conditions are possible.

VDOT crews and contractors are pre-treating major roads and interstates ahead of the storm. Drivers should use caution around slower moving trucks that will be applying brine.

VDOT’s first priority in any winter weather event is clearing interstates and primary roads (those numbered 1-599) and high volume secondary roads. Equipment operators will be making multiple passes over these major routes and will not work on low-volume secondary roads or neighborhood streets until the precipitation stops and progress is made on the main roads.

Travelers can get real-time information on road conditions, traffic incidents and congestion on Virginia roads by using VDOT’s 511 free mobile app or the www.511Virginia.org website and phone system.

Written by: Editor on January 7, 2021.

