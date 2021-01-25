Under Roof! Steven Bogert’s saga continues

By WILLIAM PAINE

This past week has been full of both hope and uncertainty for the Steven Bogert, the Navy veteran who until recently lived in a tent outside of town.

As mentioned in last week’s issue of The Southwest Times, Steven had been hospitalized for pneumonia and heart related issues at LewisGale Hospital Pulaski. Steven’s plight garnered a lot of attention both in the community and in the Veterans Administration. Steven had high hopes that he would be living indoors somewhere by the time he checked out of the hospital. VA staff had said that they were working hard to find him shelter. He called to tell me this last Tuesday morning, as he was set to be checked out the next morning.

He sounded notably stronger than when he was admitted more than a week before.

“This is a good hospital,” he stated. “They know what they’re doing.”

Late Tuesday afternoon, Steven called again but this time his tone was much less optimistic. He told me that although the VA and some within the community had assured him that they would find him shelter, “all that fell through.”

He was planning to head back to his tent the next day and I made plans to visit him Wednesday after work.

Since the story had originally been printed in The Southwest Times, a woman named Amanda Roop had created a Facebook page called Helping Mr. Bogert. Members of the community had used this page to keep up with Steven’s plight and so after hearing from Steven that Tuesday afternoon, I notified the group of the latest developments.

Several members of that group offered to pay for a week and in some cases a month’s worth of rent so that Bogert wouldn’t have to spend another night in the cold. In addition, several individuals had emailed me directly after reading the story about Steven in last week’s issue of The Southwest Times.

One of Steven’s nurses, Paige Slaughter had passed the article around the hospital and brought a copy back to her mother, Lori Caldwell, who lives in Tazewell County.

After reading the story, Lori mailed $100 to The Southwest Times so that we could give the money to Steven and, of course, we did.

Lori is disabled and is trying to recover from bladder cancer but felt compelled to send the money because, “He’s a Veteran and Veteran’s shouldn’t be out on the street.”

Last Wednesday morning, Steven again called to tell me he was on a bus going to the Budget Inn in Pulaski. It turns out that the VA did come through and agreed to pay for his stay at the Budget Inn until they could find him an apartment in town.

Thursday after work I stopped by to say hello to Steven at his newly acquired, yet temporary, residence. He was in fine spirits.

“I got tackled hard but I’m not out of the game,” he said in reference to his latest ordeal. “This side of my stomach was swollen because I had an infection in my intestines and my heart went wacko. They had me on a heart monitor the whole time because it kept going up to 120 and at one point 140 beats per minute and that’s way too fast.”

The first time I’d laid eyes on Steven he was rolling a cigarette but he informed me that he’d now quit due to his health.

“The infection has cleared out of my lungs,” said Steven. “I couldn’t breathe but my circulation is better now because all the weight is off. So I took this medicine that made me use the bathroom every 10 minutes. I drank one glass of water and passed three out. They kept a record of it. I lost close to 60 pounds of fluid.”

Steven’s room at the Budget Inn was the smallest motel room I had ever seen with a single bed taking up most of the space. There was no chair but there was a refrigerator and a microwave and most importantly, his own personal bathroom.

“I sure ain’t complaining,” he said with a laugh.

For the last several days, Steven Bogert has been filling out reams of paperwork supplied to him by employees of the VA, who are tending to his case.

Much of this paperwork is dedicated to securing an apartment for Steven so that he will have a more permanent place to live. Some of the paperwork is related to his VA benefits, as he used to collect disability until his records were lost or made inactive.

We’ll update our readers on this aspect of Bogert’s case in next Sunday’s issue of The Southwest Times. Until then, he plans on getting some rest.

“I plan to take a shower and I can sleep for a long time,” said Steven. “I won’t have anybody waking me up over two hours for blood tests and heart rate checks. I’m still kind of weak but I’m slowly getting my strength back.”

