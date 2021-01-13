Truck hits disabled vehicle, one dead

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Virginia State Police is investigating an early-morning crash on Interstate 81 Monday that left a Glade Springs woman dead.

Bridget D. Widener, 36, was northbound on I-81 at 1:18 a.m. when her 2006 Mazda ran off the left side of the road, struck a guardrail, and came to rest across the left travel lane, according to state police spokeswoman Shelby Crouch.

Widener died at the scene of the crash when her car was hit by a northbound 2018 Peterbilt tractor-trailer driven by a 76-year-old Bristol man.

Crouch said the Peterbilt truck was northbound behind a second tractor-trailer. When the front truck began to slow, the Peterbilt moved into the left lane, hitting the disabled Mazda.

The driver of the Peterbilt, whose identity was not released, was uninjured.

The investigation is continuing into the incident, which occurred near mile marker 19 in Washington County.

Written by: Editor on January 13, 2021.

