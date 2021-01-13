The story of a boy and his duck

William Paine/SWT

A family living on Claytor Lake has recently been greeted by loud quacking sounds coming from the water. After seeing what the commotion was about, the family found a large white duck seemingly calling to them from the lakeshore. The duck, which has since been named Albana Daisy Quackermole by one of the family members, appears to be a Pekin or White Pekin breed of duck. According to sources, this is a mallard type duck first brought to the U.S. from China in the 19th century. Though it looks much different and is substantially larger than other ducks on the lake, Albana Daisy Quackermole is normally seen swimming in amongst the natives and seems to be getting along well. It is also true that, on occasion, one of the family members throws a little birdseed to their noisy but charming duck billed visitor. Seen here are James Paine and Albana Daisy Quackermole at a recent meeting.

Written by: Editor on January 13, 2021.

Comments

comments