By WILLIAM PAINE

A couple of months back, a Neighbors article in The Southwest Times featured Steven Bogert, a Veteran of the U.S. Navy, who lived in a tent in woods on the outskirts of Pulaski.

The article garnered a lot of interest and resulted in Steven Bogert receiving several gifts including a new tent, a new sleeping bag, a new winter coat, new boots, socks, hand warmers, fuel, food, reading materials and lots of gift cards.

Still more donations followed after we published another article showing the generosity of the community. A group of Girl Scouts donated more items to help Steven get along and a lady came by and dropped off $60 cash here at the newspaper, so that he could buy needed supplies.

It was mid-December when I trekked up to Steven’s tent to give him these donations, but when I came to his campsite, there was no reply when I called his name.

Though I was wary as to what I would find, I unzipped Steven’s tent flap to peer inside but he was not there. His cot, sleeping bag and other possessions were still inside, however.

I left carrying the gift bag that the Girl Scouts had donated and then returned the next day but there was still no sign of Steven.

Christmas Eve brought a welcome snowfall and I made a point to check on Steven to see how he was faring. No tracks led to his abode and when I surveyed his campsite it seemed unchanged since the last time I’d dropped by. I shook the snow off of his tent and struggled back up the ice covered bank to my heated vehicle.

Where had he gone?

It was Wednesday, January 6 when I next stopped by Steven’s campsite next. A couple of inches of snow had fallen the night before and again, there were no tracks leading to his tent.

After making my way down to the campsite, I hollered his name. This time Steven replied.

“Paine, is that you?”

I replied in the affirmative and presented Steven with the bag of gifts from the Girl Scouts and the $60 and asked where he’d been.

“I spent the last three weeks in the Budget Inn,” he replied. ”I got a Christmas card full of people’s names. Some I met and some I didn’t meet.”

He went on to tell me that several individuals and at least one church had paid for him to stay in the Budget Inn for the past several days. He had checked out a couple of days ago because he wanted to save enough money to pay rent for a place with heat … and a roof.

“How are you going to get money to keep paying rent?” I asked.

“Hey, one step at a time buddy,” he said with a laugh. “You get over that bridge and then you figure what the hell? Let’s go attack the next bridge!”

Despite being back in the cold, Steven was in good spirits. He seemed to be on a sort of lucky streak. That very day, a woman had unexpectedly given him $130 in cash.

“I feel good, but it was a very nice break,” said Steven. “I even got a little fat. Oh, and I got a phone now, too. It took me a week to figure it out and I’m still not done.”

Though he seemed well, Steven Bogert mentioned how his knees hurt and was having trouble walking.

I told Steven that we needed find a way to get him to the VA in Salem so that he could straighten out his benefits and health issues.

He replied that his good buddy Lloyd Akers was arranging to take him in to the VA in the coming days.

According to Steven, Lloyd and Jennifer Akers live nearby his campsite and occasionally brought him food during his stay at the Budget Inn. It is this couple who have likely given Steven the most assistance throughout his time in Pulaski County.

After some more small talk, I again departed.

The acquisition of a cell phone proved fortuitous for Steven.

Early Sunday morning, he used it to call Lloyd and Jennifer Akers to tell them he needed medical attention, as soon as possible. They called an ambulance, whose crew carried Steven out of the woods and into a hospital room at LewisGale Hospital Pulaski, where he remains as of this writing.

I learned this from Steven himself, when he called me Monday morning.

“I’m in the hospital,” he said. “I had a heart attack about four o’clock Sunday morning. For a while there, I thought I was going to be hanging out with St. Peter.”

Steven had contracted pneumonia, his blood pressure was way up, as was his heart rate. His legs were swollen with fluid making it near impossible to get around. He admitted that during his stay at the motel, he was, at times, unable to walk to the store.

In the past Steven generally ignored his maladies and he would generally feel better after some time passed. He is most definitely a hearty individual.

But whether it was the cold damp weather or the fact that Steven is in his 60s, this time his condition worsened.

“I’m no spring chicken anymore,” he told me.

I emailed Deputy Commissioner Thomas Herthel of the Department of Veterans Services after speaking with Steven. I met Herthal at a ceremony at the Southwest Virginia Veteran’s Cemetery earlier in the year and hoped that he could be of some assistance to Steven. He wrote back to say that he had assigned someone to look into Steven’s case.

Steven was clearly not feeling well when he called me Monday, but as the week progressed his health improved. By the end of the week, his heart rate was under control and the fluid in his lungs had been greatly reduced. The swelling in his legs had also gone down.

In another promising development, two representatives from the Department of Veterans Services had contacted Steven and told him they were trying to find him shelter after he was discharged. Charlie Barbettini, of the Taking it to the Streets ministry, has also been in touch with Steven about putting him under roof.

By last Friday, Steven was in his typical good humor.

“The food is great here and the nurses are good looking, too,” he assessed.

His health, it seems, is on the upswing but Steven’s heart issues are long term and will remain an ongoing health issue for him.

It would be safe to say that Steven Bogert’s will better be able to maintain his health, if he spends the rest of the winter indoors.

If and when Steven Bogert finds a place to stay, our readers will be the first to know.

