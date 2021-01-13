State of Commonwealth set Wednesday

RICHMOND — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam will deliver his annual State of the Commonwealth address Wednesday at 7 p.m., but like many events held over the past year, this year’s address will be a little different.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Northam will speak before a virtual joint session of the General Assembly.

The address, will be streamed live from the House Chamber of Virginia State Capitol via Northam’s Twitter and Facebook accounts, and on VPM Media Company’s (public broadcasting) Twitter, Facebook and YouTube accounts.

