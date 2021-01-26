Sports in the COVID-19 era

It has obviously been a tough time for everyone. People have suffered and some have lost their lives to the COVID-19 virus that has affected all aspects of our lives.

One area that has been particularly hard hit has been sports. It doesn’t matter which level you’re discussing, from recreation league all the way to the pro’s, the virus has caused problems.

Pulaski County High School AD Scott Vest has been a busy man. He has had the unenviable task of trying to keep Pulaski County teams busy, despite a mountain of obstacles that seem to multiply daily. Games are scheduled, but days before the game it has to be postponed due to either a player from the other team getting the virus or being exposed to it.

The safety of the players, coaches and officials are obviously the highest priority. A minimal number of fans are allowed to attend each contest. When there is a JV and then varsity contest, fans must leave immediately after the first game. The gym is thoroughly cleaned and sanitized immediately. Only then are the fans for the varsity contest allowed to enter.

Before any of those fans enter, they must have their temperatures taken and answer a series of questions concerning their health. Our school system is taking every precaution to ensure the safety of those involved in any way.

Despite all of the problems, our teams have been able to see some action.

The Lady Cougar basketball program has, to this point, seen the most success of the high school teams. The JV Lady Cougars are 3-0 and the varsity Lady Cougars are 2-0. For the record, the Pulaski County Middle School Lady Cougars are also undefeated. It could also be said that the younger Lady Cougars have been mostly untested, as each of their games have been blowout wins.

It’s obvious that Head Coach Scott Ratcliff walked into a very good situation talent, depth and athleticism wise, but much of that has been cultivated and developed by him when these players were younger in the Pulaski Wolves program. Expect more good things from the Lady Cougars, who have zero seniors on the team.

The Cougar basketball team is still working through some issues. Head Coach Tyler Cannoy has put his program against some very tough teams to date, but the outcome has not been what he was looking for.

The varsity team is currently 2-6 with a win over Floyd County and another over Carroll County. They have losses to Radford, Floyd County in a rematch, Graham twice and to Lord Botetourt twice. The junior varsity team is currently 2-5.

Winning in a team sport takes a lot of things, among them is team chemistry and a united locker room. During the preseason the team performed well. The team is, as far as you can tell, still healthy and the players are athletic and talented. Hopefully whatever is hindering the Cougars will work itself out and the team will get busy winning in the near future.

The Cougar indoor track and field team was scheduled to head to Roanoke for an outdoor event this weekend. As of press time Friday that event was still on schedule to take place, even though it was happening outdoors. The indoor track and field team will likely not compete indoors until at least the regional meet level, if then.

Head Coach Sirak Ogbagabir should have the talent to be successful this season. His group has worked hard during the offseason, spending many mornings and afternoons working out either at the school or at Randolph Park on the running trails. Ogbagabir has also started a club team that welcomes athletes from many of the local New River Valley schools. That club team can only help make Pulaski County better.

The Cougar wrestling program has been hard at work. New Head Coach Bobby Alger has the team clicking, with several team wins under their belt. Several individual wrestlers are also shining.

The Cougars are currently 7-4 as a team. In recent matches they defeated Carroll County 45-3, Abingdon 48-22 and Radford 51-23. They suffered defeats to Lord Botetourt 15-54, LCA 24-50 and George Wythe 23-42.

Wrestlers that have scored points or won matches in these meets for the Cougars include Damion Fowlkes, Nic Golden, Molly Keller, Parker Midkiff, Evan Alger, Dameon Robinson, Xavier Ramsey, Gavin Warner, Jacob Crabtree, Dante Holmes, Zeke Surber and Kolton Knowles.

The last team currently in competition is the Cougar swim team. Jessica Webb has been providing us with some great photos of their meets, but Head Coach Bethany Anderson hasn’t gotten any results to us yet. Part of that is because she is also prepping for the first season of PCMS softball, where she will be the head coach.

