School boards acts to keep teachers in class

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

In an effort to bring the Pulaski County Public School System to 100% attendance, the school board was asked to consider some policy changes recommended by Superintendent Dr. Kevin Siers.

Both Pulaski County Middle and High Schools began 2021 at 50% capacity, with students attending face-to-face class only twice a week. This is in contrast to primary schools in Pulaski County, which are on 100% attendance and have been for weeks.

According to the administration, there are not enough substitute teachers to cover for the teachers on leave to open the secondary schools for 100% face-to-face learning.

The question … if one teacher can teach 50% of their students Monday and Tuesday and then teach the other half of their class Thursday and Friday, then why couldn’t that teacher teach all of the students four days a week, COVID or no?

“Today there were five jobs that weren’t filled at the high school,” Siers responded. “So that means we had to have some way to cover for those five teachers that we didn’t have a sub for. Right now we can consolidate two classes.”

Dr. Siers then used the names of two school board members to make his point.

“Miss Cox and Mr. Benson both teach biology and Miss Cox is out, but we can put Miss Cox’s biology students in Mr. Benson’s class today and he scan still fit everyone into his room and keep everyone spaced and teach the lesson.”

Late last year, as part of the plan to address the shortage of substitutes, the school board voted to raise the salaries of substitute teachers by $15 a day, so that the average substitute now makes $90 a day. Those with teaching licenses (typically retired teachers) make $105 a day as substitutes.

In addition, the Pulaski County School System implemented several other changes designed to bolster teacher availability. A standby list comprised of administrators and all PCPS employees with a teaching license was made for the purpose of calling these individuals to substitute when needed.

Teachers were also provided incentives to keep their numbers up in case a teacher was out and no substitute can be found.

Initially, the plan to address shortage of substitutes allowed secondary teachers to provide substitute coverage for up to two planning periods per week and receive a stipend of $1,250 for the semester for each planning period given up.

Elementary School teachers who gave up their planning period to substitute were allowed to “bank the time” and take off up to three hours at a time on future workdays, but received no payment under the plan.

Though the chronic problem with a lack of teachers to fully open the schools involved the high school and middle school, many elementary school teachers did not like the idea that, unlike their secondary school counterparts, they would receive no payment for the same use of their planning periods.

This clause was subsequently revised by Dr. Siers to eliminate the distinction in policy between secondary and primary school teachers.

Now ALL teachers willing to cover for another teacher during their planning period will receive $20 per planning unit (40-45 minutes). This would include up to four planning units per week per teacher.

Another incentive offers any teacher who doesn’t use sick leave during the spring semester an additional stipend of $250 with their July paycheck.

In a related matter, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFRCA) expired on the last day of 2020, but employers have the option to extend the provision through March 31, 2021.

The FFRCA provided up to 80 hours of paid sick leave for employees needing to quarantine because of a positive COVID diagnosis or exposure to someone with a positive diagnosis.

Pulaski County Public Schools had 114 employees use this paid sick leave option through Dec. 31, 2020.

The FFRCA also provided up to 10 weeks of paid expanded family and medical leave at two-thirds of the employees regular rate of pay, if they could not work due to lack of available child care.

PCPS had four employees use expanded family and medical leave for child care purposes through Dec. 31 of last year.

Instead of extending FFRCA as is until March 31, Dr. Siers recommended a paid sick leave of five days through March 31.

According to Siers, this promotes a more serious approach to using mitigation strategies outside of the work site. He noted that the number of employees quarantining after winter break declined significantly, as compared to the greater number of quarantines immediately after Thanksgiving break, when the FFRCA was still in effect.

The new policy allows teacher who can work from home to not have to use their sick leave or personal leave days.

It also encourages participation in the COVID 19 vaccination program.

Siers remarked how this policy change did not add five paid sick days. Those who have already used 10 days would have to take sick, personal or leave without pay for another quarantine.

It was also stated that this policy will not be used as a recommendation to extend the child care option, as it had already been utilized by those who needed it.

The school board voted unanimously to extend the modified sick leave option of five days through March 31, 2021, so that neither portion of FFRCA was extended.

“We feel really good going into the second semester that we’re going to see a stay at 100% unless we experience a COVID outbreak inside the school,” said Siers.

Written by: Editor on January 25, 2021.

