RU, Academic Partnerships team up to offer affordable and quality online programs in nursing and business

Radford University has entered into an agreement with Academic Partnerships (AP) to provide its highly sought-after and affordable degree programs throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia and beyond. The partnership will support the delivery of existing programs in an expanded online format, beginning with Bachelor of Science in Nursing (RN to BSN), Master of Science in Nursing Administration and Master of Business Administration degrees.

Through this partnership, Radford University will also expand its outreach of the Vinod Chachra IMPACT Lab by offering cybersecurity and geospatial intelligence certificates to help individuals accelerate their careers in technology, with additional certificate programs planned in the future to meet the expanding workforce demands of Virginia and beyond. The expanded programs will also help combat the impact of COVID-19 on the economy by providing working adults with affordable and easily accessible degree programs in critical, high-growth fields.

President Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D., said, “Radford University is honored to enter into this important collaboration with Academic Partnerships, a well-known and highly-regarded company that has assisted institutions in reaching new student markets by implementing and supporting fully online programs that are both in-demand and top-quality. The important work associated with this new partnership will be driven by our world-class faculty with strong support from various administrative areas. The Radford family looks forward to welcoming new Highlanders to both engage and learn in fully online environments now and well into the future!”

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on January 20, 2021.

Comments

comments