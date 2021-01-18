Republican Primary set for Jan. 21

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The Republican Party will hold a primary election to determine the candidate for the 38th Senate District of Virginia this coming Thursday, Jan. 21

All registered voters in Pulaski County and the City of Radford may cast their ballots between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., this Thursday at the New River Valley Fairgrounds.

Senator Ben Chafin represented the 38th District until his untimely death Jan. 1 of this year, which necessitated a special election to fill the seat.

The governor issued a writ of election Tuesday, Jan. 12, calling for the special election to occur on March 23, 2021. The writ specified that nominations for the ballot must be submitted to the state no later than Friday, Jan. 22.

Candidates for the Republican nomination must have filed for their candidacy by noon Monday, Jan. 18.

Registered voters of any party affiliation may participate but voters are only allowed to cast ballots in one primary.

The New River Valley Fairgrounds will be the only location for voters in Pulaski County and the City of Radford to cast their ballots for the Republican nomination.

