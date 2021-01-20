Registration open for GiveLocalNRV

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Community Foundation of the New River Valley is now taking registrations from nonprofits wishing to be included in June’s GiveLocalNRV.

June 23 will mark the eighth year for the Foundation’s annual online fundraiser for nonprofits. Since its inception, GiveLocalNRV has raised over $1.6 million for agencies throughout the New River Valley.

“The 2020 Annual Online Giving Day was a huge success, and we received such great feedback from nonprofits and donors about using the GiveLocalNRV platform,” said CFNRV Chief Executive Officer Jessica Wirgau.

She addied, “We strive to make it easy for individuals, families, and businesses to give online, and to share the amazing work that NRV nonprofits do for our community. GiveLocalNRV has been a fantastic tool for us, and we are looking forward to another successful giving day in 2021!”

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, GiveLocalNRV had its best year of giving in 2020 — having raised more than $415,000 for more than 80 organizations.

Agencies registered with the Internal Revenue Service as 501c3 nonprofits, as well as those that work with a nonprofit fiscal agent, are eligible to register for GiveLocalNRV. Although the actual day of giving is June 23, agencies are urged to register early to get a “jump-start” because donations can be received year-round once registered on the site.

Registration is free and as simple as creating a customizable profile page using Mightycause. Agencies registered for 2020 will need to re-register, but their profile page can be transferred to the 2021 site.

To register, visit givelocalnrv.org and click “Register.”

