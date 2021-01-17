Ratcliff era begins with big wins for Lady Cougars

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

The 2020-21 Lady Cougar basketball season finally began Saturday as the Radford Bobcats stepped into the Cougar Den. The end results were convincing wins by both the junior varsity and varsity teams from Pulaski County, giving new Lady Cougar Head Coach Scott Ratcliff his first varsity win.

The night began with the younger squads taking the court. The Lady Cougar JV team got off to a quick start, leading 20-4 at the end of the first quarter. Pulaski County outscored Radford 19-7 in the second to take a 39-11 lead into the halftime break.

Both teams had trouble scoring in the third, with the Lady Cougars winning that battle 9-3 to lead 48-14 heading into the final period. Pulaski County outscored the Bobcats 11-8 in the fourth to earn their second win of the season, 59-22. The Lady Cougar record is now 2-0.

Hannah Keefer led all scorers with 11 points. Morgan Vest and Morgan Price chipped in 10 points each. Kenzlee Jones scored eight points. Taylor Goble and Reese Nolan scored six each and Caroline Bishop and Emma Ritter adding four points each.

The younger Radford squad was led by Marie Welton with six and Abigail Haddock and Lauren Owens with four each. Reagan Bryant, Claire Fender and Cheyenne Wesley added two points each.

The varsity contest started a little slower, but the Lady Cougars led 14-8 at the end of the first. Both teams played tougher in the second period, adding 15 points to each. Pulaski County led 29-23 at halftime.

The Lady Cougars cranked up the pressure in the third period, scoring 21 points while holding the Bobcats to just nine. Leading 46-32, Coach Ratcliff continued to work players into the game. Pulaski County won the fourth period 13-11 to earn the 53-43 victory.

The Lady Cougars begin the season 1-0 while the Bobcats drop to 5-2.

Alley Fleenor started her season off with 12 points. Taryne Blankenship followed her with 11 points and Courtney Cregger scored 10 points. Paige Huff added nine, Keslyn Secrist scored eight and Erin Russell added three points.

The Lady Cougars hit 11 of 13 free-throws. Radford made good on 12 of 19 from the charity stripe.

Jada Dean led Radford with 12 points. Laney Cline added 10. Haley Whitt scored nine points. Maggie Turk added four. Gracie Conner and Hannah Whitt scored three points each. Brooke Phillips added two.

The Lady Cougars will hit the road for their next action, this time against Floyd County. Tuesday they are schedule to host the Franklin County Eagles and Thursday will find Pulaski County at Carroll County. JV action will begin at 5:30 followed by the varsity contest at around 7 p.m. each evening.

Written by: Editor on January 17, 2021.

Comments

comments