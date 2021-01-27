Radford shootings injure one

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

RADFORD — City police are investigating separate shootings approximately 15 minutes apart Sunday that left one person injured.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Madison Street at 1:08 a.m. to a report of shots fired, according to Radford spokeswoman Jenni Wilder. They then were dispatched at 1:22 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the 400 block of Sanford Street.

Upon arriving at Sanford Street, Wilder said, the officers found one person with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Carilion New River Valley Medical Center, but a condition report is not available because the victim’s name has not been released.

“Radford City Police Department is actively investigating both scenes and the incidents appear to be connected,” Wilder added. No updates on the investigation or shooting victim were available Tuesday.

Anyone having information on either shooting is asked to email crimestoppers@radfordva.gov or call 540-731-3624.

Written by: Editor on January 27, 2021.

Comments

comments