Public asked not to attend inauguration

Va. closing Richmond’s Capitol Square as precaution

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. leaders are asking the public not to attend the 59th Presidential Inauguration to be held in the nation’s capital Wednesday.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser joined forces to encourage the public to take part in this year’s inauguration virtually rather than in person. They cited the Jan. 6 “chaos, injury and death” at the U.S. Capitol Building and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic for their request.

“Jan. 6, 2021 is now a seminal moment in American history. We are grateful for the courageous efforts of every law enforcement officer, Guard member, and first responder who heroically worked to secure the Capitol and ensure our nation’s democracy prevailed,” Northam and Bowser, both Democrats, and Hogan, a Republican, said in a joint statement.

“On Jan. 20, there will be a transition of power, and we will work together, and with our partners in the federal government, to ensure the safety of the National Capital Region. Due to the unique circumstances surrounding the 59th Presidential Inauguration, including last week’s violent insurrection as well as the ongoing and deadly COVID-19 pandemic, we are taking the extraordinary step of encouraging Americans not to come to Washington, D.C. and to instead participate virtually.

“In this very trying time, Jan. 6 was a dark moment for our nation,” the statement continued. “But we know that we will get through this period because American ideals are stronger than one extreme ideology. Together, we will overcome extremism and get back to the work of our residents.”

In preparation for possible demonstrations or civil unrest in Richmond, Virginia Department of General Services (DGS) closed the historic Capitol Square Thursday. It will remain closed at least through Thursday, Jan. 21.

Other measures also are being implemented “to protect the employees, visitors, buildings and grounds” in that area, according to DGS.

To protect critical infrastructure, additional fencing was installed and buildings in and adjacent to the Square were being fortified. Also, access to all DGS-controlled buildings is restricted through Thursday.

General Services says measures that are being taken are subject to change, dependent upon circumstances.

Updates will be posted on the DGS Twitter account, @DGSVirginia. Additional information, including road closures and advisories, can be found on Facebook and Twitter at @VACapitol2021.

For more information, visit www.dgs.virginia.gov.

