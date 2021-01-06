Police respond to ‘explosives’ comments

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

BLACKSBURG — Authorities shut down a portion of North Main Street in Blacksburg Sunday after a person allegedly made comments about explosives.

According to Capt. K.T. Brewster, Blacksburg Police Department responded to the area of 2100 N. Main shortly after 11 a.m. in reference to a suspicious person or incident. He said the suspect is alleged to have made “delusional statements referencing explosive devices.”

The suspect fled the scene on foot when officers arrived on the scene, so Blacksburg, Christiansburg and Virginia Tech police departments; Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and Virginia State Police set up a perimeter.

Brewster said the suspect, whose identity has not yet been released, was taken into custody about two hours later. State Police Explosives Unit inspected the suspect’s vehicle and surrounding area for explosives, but none were found.

An investigation into the incident is continuing.

