Perry Anthony Hodge, 49, of Dublin passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Jackie Bowman Hodge, brother-in-law, Shane Simmons; and his grandparents.

Survivors include his wife, Lisa Hodge; daughters and son-in-law; Melissa Quesenberry, and Katie and Justin Noonkester; grandchildren; Briggs, Cameron, Branson, Maddy, Mason and Harper; mother, Francis Harless Hodge; sisters and brother-in-law, Tina and Gene Duncan, and Jacqueline Simmons; nephew, Jeremy Chadwick; uncle, Wayne “Pickle” Harless; aunt, Lois Blevins; and a host of other family members and friends.

The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at the Blue Ridge Church in Christiansburg. Memorial services will begin at 4 p.m. with Pastor Scott Obenchain officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society, 2200 Lake Blvd., Atlanta, GA, 30319.

