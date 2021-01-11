Peggy Lucille White Aust

Peggy Lucille White Aust, 94, of Pulaski, VA wa born April 24, 1926 and passed away December 19, 2020. She is now with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was the daughter of the late Ernest Franklin White and Ruby Chaffin White. She was preceded in death by Glen Kelly Aust, her husband of 71 years; brother and sister-in-law, James Conley (Mary Draper Hall) White; daughter, Patricia Inez Aust (Weeks) (Beasley); and son-in-law Michael Paul Weeks.

Peggy is survived by her son, Richard (Betty) Aust, Midlothian, VA; Grandchildren and spouses, Kelly (Mike) Rose, Powhatan, VA, Emily (Walter) Kimpel and Rich (Kelly) Aust both of Chesterfield, VA, Step-Grandson, Matthew (Amnity) Beasley, Springfield, VA and Step-Daughter Meredith (Chris) Crookshanks, Christiansburg, VA. Great-Grand Children, Ava and Michael Rose; Ridgeley, Riley, and Reid Kimpel; Bodie and London Aust; Step-Grand Children, Robert and Leo Crookshanks along with a number of other living cousins, nieces and nephews, sister-in-law, Alice Aust and close friends.

Peggy graduated from Pulaski High School 1944. She worked at McCrory’s Dime Store, C&P Telephone Company as an operator, alterations at Mason’s Cleaners, Park Belk’s, and Hatcher and Askew. She was well known and loved being a seamstress since 1946.

Peggy was the President of the Women’s Work and Chairman of Circles several times at Anderson Memorial Presbyterian Church. She was a member of the Eastern Star, Girl Scout Leader and chaperoned many band trips with son Richard and daughter Patricia, two different generations. She used her talents and sewed many Majorette uniforms and Flag Corp uniforms.

The biggest job of all for Peggy was the years, months, and hours of being a Caretaker to her parents, in-laws, aunts, uncles and lastly her husband. She loved her children, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, step-grandchildren, great grandchildren and step-grandchildren and all the dogs with all her heart.

There will be no visitation as it was her wish for immediate cremation. A private burial will be held at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin, VA as her ashes will be placed with her deceased husband, Glen K. Aust.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Anderson Memorial Presbyterian Church, PO Box 2349 (319 Franklin Ave) Pulaski, VA 24301 or to 4-H Teens In Action (T.I.A), VA Corp. Extension 143 3rd St. NW Suite 3 Pulaski, VA 24301.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.

