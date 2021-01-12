Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

PCPS announces positive COVID result

The following statement has been released by PCPS:

 

Pulaski County Public Schools has confirmed a positive COVID diagnosis of a student from Critzer Elementary School who was last present on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.  It has been determined that proper mitigation strategies were followed and school has since been thoroughly cleaned.  PCPS will continue to work with the New River Health District throughout their processes for investigating and contact tracing positive cases.

 

More about Editor
Written by: Editor on January 12, 2021.

Comments

comments

You must be logged in to post a comment Login