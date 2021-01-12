PCPS announces positive COVID result

The following statement has been released by PCPS:

Pulaski County Public Schools has confirmed a positive COVID diagnosis of a student from Critzer Elementary School who was last present on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. It has been determined that proper mitigation strategies were followed and school has since been thoroughly cleaned. PCPS will continue to work with the New River Health District throughout their processes for investigating and contact tracing positive cases.

Written by: Editor on January 12, 2021.

