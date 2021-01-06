One killed in single vehicle wreck

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

CARROLL COUNTY — A Hillsville man was killed Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in Carroll County.

Dakota C. Justice, 21, died at the scene of the 10:27 p.m. crash in the 2100 block of Floyd Pike (Route 221), according to Virginia State Police.

State police spokeswoman Shelby Crouch said Justice was a passenger in a 2008 Ford Focus being driven by Timothy J. Davis, 20, of Dugspur. The Ford was northbound when it crossed the centerline and ran off the left side of the road, overturning and striking several trees.

Davis was transported to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Crouch said neither of the men was wearing a seatbelt. Both were ejected from the car.

Charges are pending further investigation, according to Crouch.

