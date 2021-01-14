Off duty PCSO deputy killed in crash

****UPDATE****

From the Virginia State Police: At 4:09 a.m. this morning (Jan. 14), Virginia State Police responded to a crash on Route 11, north of Dublin and 1.3 miles south of Route 1170.

A 2011 Chevrolet 1500 pick-up truck was traveling south on Route 11 when it crossed the centerline and struck a northbound 1998 Ford F150 pick-up truck head-on.

The driver of the Ford, Perry A. Hodge, 49, of Dublin, Va., died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Michael Dominic Morris, 26, of Pulaski, Va., was transported for treatment of serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Charges are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Virginia State Police confirms a Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office deputy, whose identity is not being released pending notifications, was killed around 4 a.m. today in a head-on crash on Route 11, north of Dublin.



Trooper C.C. McGlothlin was called in to investigate the crash and Commonwealth’s Attorney Justin Griffith is being consulted on the collision.



The officer, who was off duty, died at the scene. The other driver was transported to Carilion New River Valley Medical Center and then transferred to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. No other occupants were in the vehicles.



More details as they become available.

Written by: Editor on January 14, 2021.

Comments

comments