NRV manufacturing outlook ‘positive’

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A survey of New River Valley manufacturers conducted in September shows most respondents have “an overall positive outlook” for 2021, according to Onward New River Valley.

Onward NRV conducted the Industry Competitiveness Survey in order to understand how local manufacturers are adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic. Surveys were sent to 35 manufacturers, with responses collected from the 48% of respondents over a two-week period in September.

“The survey was intended to identify common challenges among local companies and expose best practices that would support the overall competitiveness and continued growth of the local manufacturing industry, the agency states in a story on its website.

The survey and individual interviews focused on operating status, employment and overall industry outlook.

According to Onward NRV, although 43% of respondents were experiencing decreases in their sales pipeline and just over half were seeing an overall reduction in revenue, 76% were operating at or above pre-pandemic capacity and only about a quarter were at half capacity.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on January 6, 2021.

Comments

comments