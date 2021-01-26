Morris charged with four felony counts

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

A Pulaski County man was charged and arrested today on four felony warrants arising from a car crash Thursday, Jan. 14, on Rt. 11 in Pulaski County. That incident took the life of Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Sgt. Perry Hodge.

Michael Dominic Morris was charged with the following felony offenses: Aggravated Involuntary Manslaughter; Reckless Driving while Suspended that Caused a Death; Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle; and Felony Murder.

Felony Murder is a charge that does not involve an intentional homicide, but rather stems from an unintentional death that occurs during the commission of a felony.

Morris is currently being held without bail at the New River Valley Regional Jail. His first court appearance will be his advisement of counsel.

More on this story as it develops.

Written by: Editor on January 26, 2021.

