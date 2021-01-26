Morning Updates: 1-26-21

COVID-19 cases fall

Reports of new COVID-19 cases are down in the United States, showing a decrease over the past two weeks. This may signal that the country is recovering from a post-holiday surge. The seven day rolling average is now at 170,000 new cases per day, down more than 30% from this time two weeks ago.

COVID-19 deaths continue to mount across the nation, but the rate of deaths has also slowed since earlier in the month. There have now, as of Tuesday morning, been 421,129 deaths associated with COVID-19. Monday reported 1,915 deaths.

More than 44 million doses of vaccine have been distributed as of Tuesday morning, with almost 23 million administered.

President Biden has reinstituted or expanded travel bans from non-US citizens arriving from Brazil, South Africa, the UK and 27 other European countries.

In Virginia, there were 4,707 new cases reported Tuesday. That number represents a smaller increase than the 6,172 new cases reported Monday. There has also been a decrease in the number of positive test results and deaths.

Pulaski County now reports 2,104 cases of the virus since recording began last year. There have been 90 patients that required hospitalization and 41 patients have died.

WWE/NBCUniversal reach agreement

WWE and NBCUniveral have signed a multiyear agreement for Peacock to have exclusive US streaming rights to the WWE Network. The WWE Network subscription service currently has around 1.1 million customers. The move will result in a price reduction for customers of about 50%. Peacock is expected to launch the service March 18, 2021.

Live action “Harry Potter” series in early development

HBO/Max is currently considering development of a live action Harry Potter series. With the show still in the early planning stages of development, there have been no hard decisions made on what the focus of the show or which part of the “Harry Potter” timeline it would focus on.

The Harry Potter book series is one of the most popular of all time, having sold over 500 million copies of the seven book series. The film franchise, which released eight movies, grossed nearly $8 billion worldwide. Two spinoff prequels have also been released with a third planed for 2022.

Sad anniversary

Tuesday, Jan. 26, marks the one year anniversary of the helicopter crash that took the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others onboard.

Local Sports

Pulaski County had an exceptional night of basketball. The PCMS Cougars defeated Carroll County 54-28. The PCMS Lady Cougars defeated Carroll County 60-8. The JV Cougars defeated Salem 38-31 and the varsity Cougars beat Salem 53-45.

