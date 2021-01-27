MEFCOR Outdoors coming to Pulaski

By DAVID GRAVELY

A new business is coming to the town of Pulaski!

MEFCOR Outdoors, a business that specializes in firearms, hunting, fishing, kayaks and paddle boards, is expected to open their doors near Food Lion in Pulaski at 1134 East Main Street. This is the same location that Gordmans previously occupied until their closing.

According to their website, MEFCOR Outdoors is a retailer of fishing and hunting supplies such as Duckett, Shimano, PSE, Parker, Taurus, Remington, Jackson Kayaks, Native Kayaks and more.

A release from the store states, “MEFCOR Outdoors of Bluefield is excited to announce a second location opening in Pulaski in March 2021. For 10 years we have been serving the Bluefield area with several lines of kayaks and accessories for recreation, fishing and white water. We also offer a large selection of fishing tackle, outdoor apparel and shoes. We have a hunting section along with camping and hiking gear. We look forward to serving you at 1134 East Main St. in the near future. For info on employment and opening date please see our Facebook page MEFCOR Outdoors.”

Their current store, located at 531 Commerce Drive in Bluefield, Virginia, includes an indoor archery range for testing bows and crossbows. The retailer also features kayak rentals.

The store is expected to open in March. More details will be posted as they become available.

