Masks helping teens buy alcohol

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

National Drug Helpline says COVID-19 facemasks are helping teenagers conceal their ages and make underage purchases of alcohol.

“Teenagers in many cases are combining masks with hats, glasses and deceptive clothing to disguise their age or appear much older than they are,” the agency states in a press release.

NDH urges retailers to be vigilant. It points out a number of videos on the website TikTok demonstrate the effectiveness of using a mask to disguise age and buy alcohol.

“Two million watched a brunette with headscarf and glasses buy bottles of wine, while another viral hit showed a young woman with prosthetic wrinkles, gray hair and headscarf buy cider …, the media release states.

“Store employees are embarrassed to ask for ID when a person’s age is difficult to pin down. The right combination of attire can add more than 10 years to your perceived age when facial features are less identifiable,” the helpline adds.

To combat underage drinking, NDH is calling on store employees to card anyone appearing to be under the age of 40 who is attempting to buy alcoholic beverages.

Parents with concerns about “problematic drinking” are asked to call Alcohol Abuse Hotline at 844-289-0879.

Written by: Editor on January 6, 2021.

