Mary Elizabeth Elliott

Mary Elizabeth Elliott, age 73, of Radford died, Monday, January 11, 2021, at her home. She was born in Giles County, Va. on February 25, 1947 to the late Joseph and Annie Perkins Honaker. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Shelly Rae Scaggs, sister, Joanne Honaker Zell, two brothers, James Honaker and Frank Honaker.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Scot and Sonya Elliott, grandchild, Jessalyn Babcock, sister, Joyce Honaker Hedge, two nieces, one nephew, seven great nieces and nephews, and many special friends.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, January 15, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dennis Hutchinson officiating. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service.

Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

