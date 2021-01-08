Mary Alice Akers Buckner

Mary Alice Akers Buckner, age 90, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Spanish Oaks Hospice in Savannah GA. She was born and raised at Indian Valley, VA and was the 10th of 12 children born to Kyle and Nora Akers. She lived most of her years in Radford, VA except for the last 2 years where she lived in Guyton, GA.

She retired from the Radford Army Ammunition Plant and Wal-Mart in Radford. She loved traveling with family and shared a special cross-country trip with a special friend Beverly Chandler. She loved Bluegrass and Country music, watching her soap operas, and visiting and talking with family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband Sherman Buckner, a son Neal Buckner, a grandson Jamie Perkins, her parents, and all but 1 of her siblings.

She is survived by: daughter and son-in law: Lesa and John Ballantine, Guyton GA; daughter: Vickie Smith, Dublin, VA; son: JB Buckner, Pulaski Co. VA. Grandsons: Shannon (Brandi) Perkins, Pulaski, VA; Dylan (Lindsay) Potter, Cummings, GA; Tyler Buckner. Great Grandchildren: Sydney (Jamie) Perkins, Dublin, VA: Marlie and Maklen Perkins Pulaski, VA: Raelynn and Preston Potter, Cummings, GA. Her loving sister, Reva Martin, Christiansburg, VA; a special niece and husband; Wanda and Terry Nix, Radford, VA; and many family and friends.

There will be a memorial service planned at Dublin Christian Church at a later date.

Low Country Cremation & Burial is serving the Buckner family.

