Man involved in murder scheme back in jail

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Pulaski man convicted in a 2009 murder scheme is back in jail on allegations he violated terms of probation.

Eric Wayne Martin, 31, was arrested Jan. 13 on three counts of probation violation stemming from convictions of aggravated malicious wounding, attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Martin was ordered in August 2011 to serve eight years of a 30-year prison sentence for the Sept. 19, 2009 attempted murder of Clifton Cecil.

According to evidence presented at trial, a motorist found Cecil lying in the road near the entrance to Gatewood Reservoir just after 10 p.m. that September day. Cecil’s throat had been cut and he was stabbed several times, including a wound to the head.

Authorities said Martin and co-defendant Douglas Lee Freeman pushed Cecil down an embankment after the attack, but Cecil was able to crawl back up to the road. Cecil was able to identify Freeman as one of his attackers because they had been friends.

Written by: Editor on January 20, 2021.

