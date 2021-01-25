Man admits having child porn

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

It’ll be spring before a Fairlawn man finds out how long he’ll be jailed for having child pornography in his possession.

Travis Doerzaph, 36, entered into a bare plea agreement in Pulaski County Circuit Court. That means the agreement contains no recommended sentence, so the terms of punishment will be entirely up to Judge Bradley Finch.

Under the agreement, over half (25) of Doerzaph’s 40 charges were dismissed in exchange for guilty pleas to 14 counts of possession of child porn and one count of reproduction of child porn. Sentencing was postponed until April 5 so a report on the defendant’s background can be prepared.

Doerzaph has been held at New River Valley Regional Jail since his arrest Jan. 9, 2020.

