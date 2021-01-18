Local Walgreens offering COVID tests

Those needing to be tested for COVID-19 can now do so at Walgreens drug stores in Pulaski and Dublin.

Virginia Department of Health announced Friday it has expanded its partnership with Walgreens to provide free testing for the public at 11 more stores, including the ones at 901 Memorial Drive in Pulaski and 240 Broad St. in Dublin.

The stores are providing Abbott BinaxNOW rapid antigen testing in a drive-thru format at a total of 15 stores across Virginia. The store at 121 N. Main St. in Pearisburg also is included.

VDH encourages use of the tests by those who are symptomatic, have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19, are at high risk of illness or complications, are in contact with high-risk populations, and essential employees such as educators, childcare providers and healthcare providers.

The tests are available by appointment to adults and children age 3 and older who meet screening criteria. Test applicants will administer the tests to themselves or their children at a Walgreens drive-thru window under supervision of Walgreens pharmacy staff. Test results are processed at the pharmacy and provided to the patient within 24 hours.

Visit Walgreens.com/COVID19Testing to make an appointment. Additional testing options are available at www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-testing/.

“We are pleased to announce the expansion of this public-private partnership following a successful pilot with four Walgreens locations,” said Dr. Parham Jaberi, VDH Public Health and Preparedness deputy commissioner. “Our continued partnership will help ensure increased access to COVID-19 testing at no cost for some of our communities that lack a fixed testing location or have higher rates of vulnerable populations.”

Written by: Editor on January 18, 2021.

Comments

comments