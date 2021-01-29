Lady Cougars remain undefeated, take down Cavaliers

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

Two undefeated teams met at Pulaski County High School Friday. One walked away with their first loss of the season, one remained perfect even though they didn’t play that way at times. Fortunately for Lady Cougar fans, it was the home team that earned the 48-45 come from behind victory.

“Once again, we made it tough on ourselves,” Lady Cougar Head Coach Scott Ratcliff said. “It looked like we were still knocking the rust off after our 10-day break. It was good to see us show some heart when we were down, but if we could just play like I know we can, we could all breathe a little easier.”

The Lady Cougars trailed 10-11 at the end of the first quarter. Ally Fleenor and Taryn Blankenship both found themselves in foul trouble early, forcing Ratcliff and the team to depend on the bench to pull them through. Fortunately, players like Paige Huff, Tori Vest, Hailey Capps and Courtney Cregger are not your normal players outside of the starting five. Each provided valuable minutes throughout the contest and helped Pulaski County survive the Cavalier pushes. The half ended with the Lady Cougars down 20-25.

The tide started to turn in the third period. Pulaski County outscored Carroll County 16-15 in the third to bring the score within four points, 36-40, heading into the final quarter. At that point, the Lady Cougars put on a much better defensive show, holding the Cavaliers to just five fourth quarter points while adding 12 of their own to win 48-45.

Fleenor led the way for a second game in a row, scoring 14 points. Kassidy Secrist scored 13 points, including a three-pointer and six of six from the charity stripe. Courtney Cregger added eight points. Taryn Blankenship was good for six despite her early foul troubles. Paige Huff chipped in five points and Tori Vest scored the final two for the Lady Cougars.

Jaylen Hagee scored 14 and Kalee Easter added 12 in the loss for the Cavaliers. Lauren Alley scored seven, Alyssa Ervin added five and Ingrid Cupp scored four. Ashton Richardson score two points.

The junior varsity Lady Cougars also maintained their perfect record, earning a 50-40 win over the Cavs.

Reese Nolan and Morgan Vest scored 12 points each for Pulaski County. Hannah Keefer added eight and Andi Ratcliff scored six. Caroline Bishop scored four points. Kenzlee Jones and Morgan Price scored three points each. Jacey Hendrix scored two points in the win.

Katie Lam scored 14 for the Cavaliers and Sarah Alderman added 11 points. Natalee Harris scored seven. Madison Lyons and Silence Sparks scored four points each.

“We need to get back to doing things the way we do them and play a lot smoother,” Ratcliff said. “Right now it still looks like we’re going through the motions. We’ve shown some grit and determination when we’ve had too but playing to our potential and with some consistency is what we want to see.”

The Lady Cougars are scheduled to play again Saturday. The varsity team will take on Salem at noon and the JV squad will play Franklin County immediately afterward.

Written by: Editor on January 29, 2021.

