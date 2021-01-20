Lady Cougars overpower Floyd County

By DAVID GRAVELY

The Pulaski County Lady Cougars, fresh over their Saturday win over the Radford Bobcats, traveled to Floyd County Monday to take on the Lady Buffaloes. At the end of the night, the Lady Cougars remained undefeated at the varsity and junior varsity level.

The younger Lady Cougars took the floor first. Pulaski County took a quick 9-0 lead before Floyd County finally got on the board. The first quarter ended with Pulaski County up 17-10. The two teams scored 12 each in the second period, leaving the Lady Cougars up 29-22 at the half.

The third quarter saw the Lady Cougars using an aggressive defense and scoring in transition, outperforming Floyd County 18-5 to lead 47-27 heading into the final period. The Lady Cougars added 14 in the fourth to earn a 61-42 victory.

Hannah Keefer led the Lady Cougars with a team and game high 18 points. Andi Ratcliff added 10 points. Reese Nolan, Morgan Price and Morgan Vest scored eight points each. Kenzlee Jones scored five. Emma Ritter and Caroline Bishop scored two points each.

With the win, the JV Lady Cougars move to 3-0 on the season.

The varsity teams took the floor next. The older Lady Cougars picked up right where their younger teammates left off. Pulaski County took a 12-0 lead before Floyd County got on the board. The Lady Buffaloes fought back, however, and the first period ended with the Lady Cougars up 19-8. The second quarter was more of the same as Pulaski County outscored Floyd County 21-11 to lead 40-19 heading into the halftime break.

Head Coach Scott Ratcliff spent the halftime break explaining the second half plan. His team came out and executed. Pulaski County added 23 points to their total while holding Floyd County to just nine third quarter points. Leading 63-28 at the end of the third, the game ended with a running clock in the final period. The Lady Cougars finished the game with a 71-31 victory.

Erin Russell led Pulaski County with14 points. Keslyn Secrist added 11 points. Jaden Lawson and Taryn Blankenship scored 10 points each. Paige Huff and Courtney Cregger added nine points each. Ally Fleenor scored the final eight points for Pulaski County.

The Lady Cougars hit four three-point shots and were good on 13 of 17 free throw attempts. With the win, they move to 2-0 on the season.

Alexis Kiser led the Lady Buffaloes with 14 points, including three big three-pointers. Kiley Hylton backed her up with nine points.

“We’ve still got a lot of work to do, but it’s always nice to get a win,” Coach Ratcliff said. “We’re still missing too many easy shots and we need to continue to improve our free throws. Defensively I like what I’m seeing, but we still have work to do. I’m proud of the way we played, but we have to keep getting better.”

When shown the scorebook, Ratcliff was pleased to see four players in double digits.

“There are going to be nights when Ally Fleenor leads the way, then on other nights it will be someone else,” he said. “We’ve got a bunch of girls that can score, so when a team focuses on one player we’ll need someone else to step up. We’re going to have a target on our backs all season. We’ve got a pretty good ball team, but there are a bunch of other pretty good ball teams out there too. We can’t let up and we can’t have an off night as a team if we want to win.”

