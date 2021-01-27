Lady Cougars earn huge road win

By DAVID GRAVELY

The odds were definitely not in their favor. The Lady Cougar basketball team traveled to Roanoke Wednesday to face an always tough and talented Patrick Henry squad. There were other odds stacked against them, however.

Last week, after playing against another team, the Lady Cougars were informed that a member of that team had tested positive for COVID-19. All practices and games were put on hold. The members of the team went into quarantine and then were later tested. Fortunately, all players for the Lady Cougars tested negative, but by the time everyone was cleared to play it was game day.

So, with no practice in 10 days, the Lady Cougars took on one of the top teams in the area, if not the state. The varsity squad also had to play an earlier game, due to the expected snowfall called for that night. The JV game was cancelled to allow the earlier game time. Add the fact that this was the first game Pulaski County had to wear facemasks even while playing on the court and you have a recipe for disaster.

Pulaski County 62, Patrick Henry 58.

“We were rusty and it showed,” Lady Cougar Head Coach Scott Ratcliff said. “We’ve taken the COVID-19 issue very seriously since day one. The last thing we want to do is have someone get that. It was good to see us fight through and earn the win, but we sure made it tough on ourselves.”

The Lady Cougar came out hot, taking a quick 22-11 lead at the end of the first quarter. Nine of those points came courtesy of sophomore Paige Huff, who drilled three big three-pointers. Huff wasn’t the only person busy though. Junior Ally Fleenor added four points, sophomore Keslyn Secrist scored five and junior Taryn Blankenship was good for four.

Patrick Henry battled back in the second period, outscoring Pulaski County 17-11 to leave the Lady Cougars up 33-28 at the halftime break.

Both teams were feeling the effects of wearing masks on the floor in the second half. Patrick Henry outscored the Lady Cougars 12-11 to cut the lead to 44-40 for Pulaski County heading into the final period.

The Patriots took the lead early in the fourth, but the Lady Cougar kept fighting. With under two minutes remaining in the game the two squads were tied up and the issue remained in doubt. Fleenor and Secrist hit big free throws in the final minute to help Pulaski County retake the lead. With six seconds remaining, Blankenship grabbed a rebound under the Patriot basket and was fouled, sending her to the line for two shots. She calmly sank both to give the Lady Cougars the 62-58 lead and win.

Pulaski County, despite the 10 days of no practice or activities, put up balanced scoring with four Lady Cougars in double digits. Fleenor led the way with 17 points. Blankenship added 15 points and Secrist scored 13. Huff ended the game with 12 points on four three-pointers. Freshman Jaden Lawson added three points and junior Courtney Cregger added two. The Lady Cougars hits 21 of 25 free-throw attempts.

Savannah Derey led the Patriots with a team and game high 24 points. Shelby Fiddler added 14 points and Jada Cook scored 10. Sallejah Childress scored eight and Leilani Pickens added two.

“It’s always good to win, but we need to get much better,” Ratcliff said. “We have the potential to be a very dangerous team. We did OK tonight, but we need to keep getting better and we need consistency. If we do that, we’ll be a handful for any team.”

The Lady Cougars are scheduled to be back in action Friday when they host Carroll County. Saturday the JV team will face Franklin County and the varsity team will play Salem, both at Pulaski County High School.

