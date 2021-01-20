KVB event expands due to COVID

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

The COVID-19 pandemic usually forces events to be cancelled or reduced in size, but it’s having the opposite effect on Keep Virginia Beautiful’s largest annual fundraiser.

“Shiver in the River” winter festival normally is held in Richmond each Feb. 27 and involves several activities, including the opportunity to jump into the icy waters of the James River. With pandemic restrictions limiting the way the festival can be held this year, Keep Virginia Beautiful (KVB) decided to expand one aspect of the festival statewide and call it “Shiver in Virginia” challenge.

“Shiver in Virginia is a statewide, month-long effort all can participate in,” states a KVB press release. “We’ve made it super easy to participate in these trying times — in your own community, at your own pace, and as much or as little as you like.”

The event kicks off Feb. 27, and challenges participants to take part in litter cleanup, recycling, trail cleaning, graffiti removal and other community improvements. The goal is to map 2,021 miles of improvements across the Commonwealth by the event’s end March 31.

Registration for the challenge is a $20.21 donation to KVB. This allows participants to map their progress in the event and receive a free one-day parking pass to Virginia State Parks.

KVB will spotlight “beautiful places” across Virginia throughout the month. Participants can share their photographs, contributions and successes with everyone taking part in the mission. Prizes will be awarded as certain milestones are reached.

Registration begins Feb. 1 on the KVB website: keepvirginiabeautiful.org.

Written by: Editor on January 20, 2021.

