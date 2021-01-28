Kenneth Ray “Kenny” O’Dell

Date of Death – Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Kenneth Ray “Kenny” O’Dell, age 56 of Rockville, MD. passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at his home. Born June 17, 1964 in Washington, D. C., he is the son of Beveridge Myers O’Dell and the late Harry Athel O’Dell. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother Terry O’Dell.

He was employed by NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) in Silver Springs, Maryland where he was a cartographer.

He is survived by his mother Beveridge Myers O’Dell-Rockville, MD; brothers Gary W. O’Dell – Rockville, MD; Danny O’Dell, Martinsburg, WV; several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Friday 2 p.m., January 29, 2021 in the Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor Michael Blouse officiating. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Pulaski.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on January 28, 2021.

