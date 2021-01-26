Keith Rowland Heineman

August 8, 1955 – January 25, 2021

Keith Rowland Heineman, 65, of Radford, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021, from his battle with cancer. Keith was born on August 8, 1955 in Victorville, Calif.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Heineman; father, William “Wild Bill” Heineman; and his father and mother-in-law, Marvin and Iva Long.

Those left to mourn his memory are his mother, Betty Heineman of Fairlawn; sisters, Terry Pugh of Radford, and Melanie (Randy) Boyd of Dublin; nephews, Jared Pugh and Justin (Brandy) Boyd; and great nephews, Henry and Lachlan Boyd.

Keith accepted Christ as his savior while attending Ray City Baptist Church in Georgia. He completed the Mailbox Club lessons and when it asked how he knew he was saved he wrote, “I believe it in my head and I feel it in my heart.”

He worked at Burlington Mills for 30 years. He loved his Dallas Cowboys, playing the board game Sorry, and watching wrestling.

A small graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Sunrise Burial Park in Radford with Rev. Greg Harrell officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The Heineman family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

Written by: Editor on January 26, 2021.

