John Michael Crable

John Michael Crable, 84, of Pulaski died Tuesday morning, January 19, 2021 at his home. He was born in Lonaconing, Maryland on December 3, 1936 and was the son of the late James Vincent Crable and Mabel Virginia Harrison Crable. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Linda Martin Crable, brothers Daniel (Danny) F. Crable, James (Jimmy) Crable, and by his sisters Helen Folk, Carol Minnick and Frances Shroades.

Mr. Crable had a bachelor’s degree in Math & Physics from Wilmington College, Wilmington, OH. He worked with the Boy Scouts of America for a number of years, a member of the Knights of Columbus, Toastmasters, and the AUSA (Association of the United States Army). He was a retired safety officer with Hercules, R.A.A.P. and he was a member of the Pulaski First Church of the Brethren, Pulaski.

Surviving are children Donna, Ralph, Barbara, Beverly and Elaine, grandchildren Amber, Shanon, Patrick, Brian, Mathew, Katelyn, Brent, Scotty and Hayley, great-grandchildren Eliora Allen, Tabitha Allen and Jonathan Allen.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, January 24 at 2 p.m. from the Stevens Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Frank Peters officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 p.m until the service hour. Interment will follow the service at Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.

Written by: Editor on January 21, 2021.

Comments

comments