James Garfield ‘Peach Fuzz’ Manns III

February 15, 1952 – January 1, 2021

James Garfield “Peach Fuzz” Manns III has received his new body. His old one was taken due to complications of Covid-19 on January 1, 2021 at Lewis Gale Hospital, Pulaski. Born February 15, 1952 to the late James G. “Jimbo” Manns and Eliza Lewis Charlton, he was also preceded in death by his grandparents, James G. and Hattie Manns Sr. and Ray and Regina Lewis.

He was a graduate of Dublin High School 1971, received an honorable discharge from the United States Army after a brief enlistment and retired from RAAP (currently known as BAE Systems) with 30 years of service.

Before his illness, he was an avid gardener and continued to raise and breed rabbits.

Upon retirement, he became a daily fixture at the BP Express Stop in Pulaski. He especially enjoyed his morning coffee and chat time to keep up on events. It became his 2nd home and family. Thank you to Mary and her crew for all the kindness and friendship he was shown. “Peach” truly enjoyed the time he spent with you all.

James is survived by his wife of 47 years, Juanita Crosby Manns of Pulaski; daughter, Stacie Nelson of Radford; brothers, Chester Ray (Judy) Manns, and Peter Dominic Manns, all of New River; sisters, Gerri Ann (James) Anderson of Queens, N.Y., Jodie (Charles) Neal of Mitchellville, Md., Tricia Manns of Pulaski, and Dana (Raymond) Dowe of Christiansburg; brother-in-law, John C. Crosby of Charlotte, N.C.; sister-in-law, Robin Crosby (Pam) Brown of Fayetteville, N.C. He was fondly considered to be “Big Brother” to Natalie Manns Taylor and Ava Manns Pope of Greensboro, N.C. He is also survived by numerous uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

With the current restrictions due to the coronavirus, a memorial service will be announced at a later date.

The Manns family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

Written by: Editor on January 7, 2021.

