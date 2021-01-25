Inmate puts evaluation in limbo

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

It’ll soon be a year since a Dublin man was ordered to undergo a mental evaluation for competency to stand trial on multiple charges, including arson.

However, court officials say the process remains in limbo due to lack of cooperation by the inmate, Samuel Hampton Nixon, 22.

“We’ve been dealing with this behavior for some time,” Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch told Nixon after defense attorneys Matthew Roberts and Samuel Swindell asked Finch to admonish Nixon.

The attorneys said they feel confident a complete evaluation can be accomplished if Nixon will cooperate.

Finch pointed out Nixon was sent to a state hospital in Marion to be evaluated, but was removed when he wouldn’t cooperate. Nixon was then returned to New River Valley Regional Jail, but has continued to be uncooperative with persons trying to evaluate him there on an outpatient basis.

Written by: Editor on January 25, 2021.

