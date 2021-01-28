Hubert Atlas Turner III “Tony-Pawpaw”

Hubert Atlas Turner III “Tony-Pawpaw” of Pulaski, VA went home to be with the Lord at age 71 in his home surrounded by his loving family on January 20, 2021.

As a child he was a boy scout, he was the first Golf Pro at Blacksburg Country Club and Pro Shop. He went to PGA school in Florida and was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served out his term with an honorable discharge. He was the manager of the first Long John Silvers in Pulaski County and Regional Manager. He was a supervisor at AT & T and he finished his working career at Volvo.

His passion was spending time with his family hunting, fishing, boating, birthday parties, pool parties and family vacations. He excepted everyone and made them feel important and loved like family. He always had a smile on his face.

He was preceded in death by Hubert Atlas and Bartie Maude (Quesenberry) Turner, Jr.

Surviving to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 35 years, Mary Jane (Austin) Turner. His sisters, Pamela and Rick Butch and Marilyn Kay Turner. His children, Monica Turner of Pulaski; Marcia and David Lewis of Pulaski; John and Kesha Franklin of Riner; Melissa and Bruce Burks of Pulaski; Douglas Franklin, Jr. of Radford. Paw Paw had 14 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

His favorite Bible verse was (John 3:16)

If anyone has something they would like to send to the family since there will be a private service, they can send it to 1420 Lakeview Drive – Pulaski, VA 24301.

