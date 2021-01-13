House votes to impeach President Trump

By DAVID GRAVELY

The U.S. House has just voted to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time.

The House voted on one article of impeachment Wednesday afternoon, claiming President Trump was guilty of “incitement of insurrection” during the recent incident at the U.S. Capitol that saw protesters storm and briefly occupy the building.

The voting was expected to go along party lines, however 10 Republicans voted yes to impeach the President. The final vote tally was 232-197 in favor of the impeachment.

President Trump is now the only President to ever be impeached twice.

