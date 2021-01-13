House seeks to remove/impeach President Trump

With the incident at the United States Capitol last week fresh in their minds, the House is set to formally introduced a single charge of “incitement of insurrection” against President Donald Trump Monday.

Business at the House began Monday with the resignation of the House Sergeant at Arms, which follows the resignation of several staff members of the President’s staff since the incident last week.

Lawmakers formally requested Monday that Vice President Mike Pence invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office. A representative from West Virginia objected to the motion, blocking it from moving forward.

According to the Associated Press, lawmakers are set to introduce legislation later Monday, possibly voting by midweek, charging the President with “incitement of insurrection” which led up to the incident at the U.S. Capitol. That incident resulted in the death of five people, including a Capitol Police Officer.

Officer Brian Sicknick, a 42-year-old Veteran of the New Jersey Air National Guard, died from injuries sustained after he was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher as he “physically engaged with protesters.”

Ashli Babbitt, a 35-year-old Air Force Veteran, was fatally shot by an unidentified officer during the incident. Bystander video shows Babbitt attempting to climb through a broken window of a barricaded doorway inside the Capitol when she was shot.

Kevin Greeson, a 55-year-old from Alabama who was at the event, died of a heart attack during the incident.

Benjamin Philips, a 50-year-old computer programmer who attended the event, is reported to have died of a stroke at the event.

Rosanne Boyland, a 34-year-old at the event, died of an undescribed medical emergency at the event after reportedly being trampled by a massive crowd. First responders attempted CPR on her after she collapsed.

Numerous other injuries were also reported at the incident as protesters stormed the Capitol Building, briefly occupying it before being cleared. Those injuries included at least 56 police officers, according to the Associated Press.

There have been dozens of arrests since officials began reviewing social media posts, videos and photos of the incident.

As of Friday, 13 people have been charged by the Justice Department with unlawful entry, curfew violations and firearms-related charges. Dozens more have been charged in the Superior Court in Washington, D.C.

Listed among those arrested include a retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel who is a graduate of the Air Force Academy and a combat Veteran, a delegate from the West Virginia House of Delegates, a former chief executive of an Illinois marketing company who was spotted wearing a company badge at the event, and others.

Vice President Pence has given no indication that he is ready or willing to proceed with invoking the 25th Amendment to the Constitution, which would potentially remove President Trump from office before the scheduled swearing in of President-elect Joe Biden Jan. 20.

Should Pence decide not to move forward with invoking the 25th Amendment, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has stated that the House will proceed with legislation to impeach President Trump, warning that he is, “a threat to democracy after the deadly assault on the Capitol.”

