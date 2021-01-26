Harrell to serve 20 years for murder

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Dublin man Monday received the maximum sentence of 40 years in prison for fatally stabbing his friend in 2019, but he will only have to serve half of the term if he lives a law-abiding life upon release.

“I’ve been dreading for months coming here today because this has been so tragic for so many people. Nobody in this courtroom is going to leave today happy,” defense attorney Jimmy Turk said of Monday’s nearly three-hour tear-filled sentencing hearing for 21-year-old Brent Ethan Harrell.

Harrell was convicted in October of the Feb. 23, 2019 second-degree murder of Chandler S. Dowell, 19, of Fairlawn. According to evidence, the stabbing which transected Dowell’s carotid artery was the culmination of back and forth “trash talk” texting and Facebook messaging between the defendant, his former girlfriend, Emily Rosen, and her new boyfriend, Dowell. Rosen started dating Dowell about a month after breaking up with Brent, one of Dowell’s best friends at the time.

As a result of the messages, Dowell and Rosen went to Harrell’s house, where a fight erupted between the two young men.

Mothers, family and friends from both sides of the crime provided tearful testimony Monday. Prosecution witnesses recounted how Dowell’s death impacted their lives, while defense witnesses offered testimony as to why Harrell should receive a lenient sentence.

In a murder trial, the judge typically has a jury-recommended sentence to help gauge community sentiment on the circumstances of the case. In Brent’s trial, that was not the case.

Amid a COVID-19 pandemic in which jury trials are currently prohibited in Pulaski County, both sides opted for a bench trial. As a result, Judge H. Lee Harrell (no relation to Brent) said the decision on how much time to impose “weighs heavy on me.”

Special prosecutor Chris Rehak suggested the judge would have to determine how much time is appropriate “to reflect an ounce of what Chandler was” to his family and society.

The judge disagreed. He said it’s impossible to determine an appropriate sentence based on the life of the person lost.

“I have to judge the crime,” he said, noting his sentence would be no reflection on Dowell — who he was or who he was going to be. He said he must assign a punishment for the type of homicide that took place and added, the purpose of punishment is retribution, deterrence, rehabilitation and incapacitation.

In finding the crime was second-degree murder, not first-degree, Harrell determined there was no premeditation on Brent’s part. However, he said that doesn’t remove any culpability from the defendant.

Judge Harrell acknowledged defense arguments that abuse of social media and the actions of others at scene played a part in ramping up the situation that night. He said that was factored that into his sentence, just as the fact Brent brought a deadly weapon to the confrontation and the fact Brent, while young, has no prior criminal history.

“That does matter. No one said he came to this altercation as a hardened criminal,” the judge added.

The prosecution urged the judge to deviate upwards from state sentencing guidelines, which called for a term of 12 years, nine months to 21 years, four months, while the defense urged the court to deviate downward.

Rehak argued for a 40-year term to be served, pointing out Brent would be around 60 upon release and likely still be able to have a life of freedom longer than his victim was on the earth.

Turk argued for a sentence below or at the low end of the guidelines. He and Brent felt Brent would be of more service to society outside of prison. They said Brent could teach coming generations of the dangers of social media and how a split second decision can cause so much anguish for so many.

Absent a jury-recommendation, Judge Harrell said, it is the guidelines that help him fashion an appropriate punishment because they tell him what sentence a person similarly situated to Brent would receive in Virginia. He noted, however, he is free to sentence outside the guidelines if he sees fit to do so.

Ultimately, Harrell imposed the maximum 40-year term, but suspended half of it and placed Brent on 20 years of supervised probation upon release from prison. The judge ordered the 20 years of suspended time to be suspended for a period of 40 years, meaning Brent will be subject to revocation of the suspension for a significant period of his life.

As he did while rendering his guilty verdict, Judge Harrell called the situation that led to the loss of Dowell’s life and a lengthy incarceration for Brent “a cautionary tale” of how quickly use of social media can go wrong.

Brent will receive credit for time served since being arrested at the scene of the stabbing.

Written by: Editor on January 26, 2021.

