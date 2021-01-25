Hackworth wins Republican primary

By WILLIAM PAINE

Chairman of the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors Travis Hackworth won the Republican nomination in a “firehouse primary” election held Thursday, Jan. 21.

This special election was made necessary after the untimely passing of State Senator Ben Chafin, who until recently held the seat before his death Jan. 1.

Five other candidates were also running for the Republican nomination, including two former Commonwealth’s attorneys, Chad Dotson and Tamara Neo, a farmer named Kimberly Lowe, an Air Force Veteran named Elijah Leonard and a sheriff’s deputy named Jony Baker.

This Republican primary , which was only announced one week before the election, never the less had a heavy turnout with 5,485 votes cast. Hackworth, who owns several businesses, garnered 1,932 of those votes.

“Pulaski County had 624 people vote, which is a tremendous amount,” said Andy McCready, Chairman of the Pulaski County Republican Party. “We voted 200 people in the first two hours after the polls opened. We had a line through the building and out into the parking lot.”

Pulaski countians gave Chad Dotson 277 of those votes with the overall winner, Travis Hackworth, receiving 160 votes at the NRV Fairgrounds. Tamara Neo garnered 100 votes in Pulaski County.

“I’m very appreciative of all the volunteers we had to help run the election,” said McCready, who added that he believes Hackworth to be an excellent candidate for the 38 District Senate Seat.

Former Radford City councilwoman Laurie Buchwald will be the Democrat Nominee for the seat.

The 38th Senate District in Virginia is comprised of Pulaski, Bland, Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell and Tazewell counties and parts of Montgomery, Smyth and Wise counties. The cities of Radford and Norton are also within the 38th Senate District.

