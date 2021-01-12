Governor sets election date for Chafin’s Senate seat

By WILLIAM PAINE

Governor Ralph Northam issued a writ of election Tuesday declaring a special election for the 38th Senate District, for Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The seat was previously held by Senator Benton Chafin until his death on the first of January 2021.

Chafin was a member of the Republican Party and was first elected to the state senate on August 19, 2014, in a special election. The Senate’s 38th District includes Pulaski, Bland, Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell and Tazewell counties, as well as parts of Montgomery, Smyth and Wise counties.

Chafin previously served in the Virginia House of Delegates from January 2014 to September 2014 representing District 4. The fourth District is comprised of Dickenson County and parts of Russell, Wise and Washington counties.

Ben Chafin was born May 18, 1960, in Abingdon. He was educated at East Tennessee State University and the University of Richmond. He established his own law firm in 1986 and served as general counsel for the Russell County Industrial Development Authority for 18 years. Chafin was also a beef cattle farmer.

Chafin was married with three children when he died at age 60.

Under § 24.2-216 of the Code of Virginia, the Governor is charged with setting the special election date when a vacancy occurs in the General Assembly absent of the General Assembly being in session.

