Giles crash claims Pembroke man

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

GILES COUNTY — Virginia State Police say it was a Pembroke man who died in a single-vehicle crash in Giles County Friday.

James E. Sanders, 64, was westbound on Route 460 in a 1990 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck when it ran off the left side of the highway near Route 758. The truck crossed the median and eastbound lanes before continuing off the road and overturning.

Sanders, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was transported to Carilion Giles Community Hospital in Pearisburg, where he later died from his injuries.

An investigation into the 10:15 a.m. wreck is continuing.

Written by: Editor on January 20, 2021.

