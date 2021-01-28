Gilbert Lee Riggins

Gilbert Lee Riggins, 89, of Chesterfield, VA departed this life at home on January 23, 2021 with his wife and family by his side. He was preceded in death by his parents; Raymond R. and Sarah Kidd Riggins; brothers, Marion and Thurman Riggins; sister Nancy Snow; and his beloved daughter, Rhonda R. Sadler. Gilbert is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Anna Belle Alderman Riggins; sons Dennis (Debbie) and Donald (Darlene) Riggins; daughter Deanna (Jimmy) Mootz; grandchildren Kendal Sadler and John Mootz; sister, Rosa Ring; and son-in-law, Wayne Sadler. Gilbert retired from Philip Morris and enjoyed a long retirement gun smithing, sport shooting, metal smithing, making instruments, restoring cars, wood carving, and visiting family in Southwest Virginia. Gilbert’s funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, January 31 at Riverview Church of God, 2703 Wysor Hwy, Draper, VA 24324. Interment at the Alderman Cemetery in Barren Springs, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

