Fred Elic Stone

Date of Death – Friday, January 22, 2021

Fred Elic Stone, age 76 of Dublin passed away Friday, January 22, 2021 at his home.

Born August 15, 1944 in Wythe County, he was the son of the late Oscar Sullivan Stone and Rhoda Ethel Coble Stone. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Flinchum Harrison-Stone; three sisters, Martha Hardy, Virginia Peake and Margie Snavley and two brothers, Roy L. Stone and Clarence Stone.

He was retired from New River Castings Company and later drove a school bus.

He is survived by his children Fred LeRoy Stone, Max Meadows;Barbara Bralley, Wytheville; Rebecca Stone, Max Meadows; stepchildren Kathy Harrison-Scott and husband, Kip, Radford; John Howard Harrison, Jr., Roanoke; Daniel William Harrison and wife, Shellee, Pulaski; 7 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, sisters Ethel Shockley, and Agnes Covey and brother Junior Michael Stone.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday 1 p.m., January 27, 2021 at the Fairlawn Church of God with Pastor Marcus Harrison officiating.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 12:00 noon until service time at the church.

To sign his online guestbook, visit www.bowerfunerahome.com

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is handling arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on January 28, 2021.

