Franklin Fredrick “Butch” Waddell

Franklin Fredrick “Butch” Waddell, 79, of Pulaski, VA died Tuesday, January 19, 2021 in the LewisGale Hospital Pulaski. He was born in Pulaski on April 27, 1941 and was the son of the late Ellis and Madeline Sonner Waddell. He was a retired employee of the Pulaski Health Care Center and was a Sgt. in the U.S. Army.

Surviving are wife, Juanita Sue Jennings Waddell, sisters and brothers-in-law Kathy W. & Gary Sayers and Betty and Ron Stoots, brothers and sisters-in-law Terry and Lourenda Waddell, Kenny & Reina Waddell and Richard & Debee Waddell.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, January 26 at 7 p.m. from the Abundant Life Ministries with Rev Randal Lawrence officiating. Visiting will be at the church where the family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until the service hour.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.

Written by: Editor on January 21, 2021.

